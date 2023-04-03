Canal+, SBS, Lionsgate+ pick up Legendary Entertainment crime heist drama Vanda

Canal+ in France, SBS in Australia and Lionsgate+ in Brazil have picked up Legendary Entertainment’s crime heist drama Vanda.

Canal+ has acquired the drama, which is produced by Legendary with indie SPi and Spain’s La Panda Productions, for its Polar+ channel.

Vanda is based on the true story of a hair stylist in Lisbon who, in the middle of the 2008 financial crisis, after finding herself alone, broke and with two children to raise, embarked on a string of bank heists using a blonde wig and a toy gun.

The series was created by Patrícia Müller (Madre Paula) and written by Müller and Carmen Jimenez (Adiós). It premiered on Portuguese SVoD platform Opto/SIC last year.