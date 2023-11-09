Canal+ picks up StarzPlay commission Night in Paradise in multi-territory streaming deal

French pay TV broadcaster Canal+ has boarded thriller series Night in Paradise as coproducer in a multi-territory deal.

It will be the exclusive home of the six-part series in Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary and Romania.

Produced by ITV Studios-owned Windlight Pictures, Night in Paradise was originally commissioned by StarzPlay (now known as Lionsgate+) as its first German-language original. However, following the streamer’s exit from several European markets, Munich-based Windlight had been looking for new partners, with Canal+ the first to sign up.

The series stars Jürgen Vogel (The Wave) as Vincent and Lea Drinda (The Gryphon) as Joni, a father and daughter on a nocturnal horror trip through a deceitful metropolis.

Windlight Pictures was founded in 2021 by MD and executive producer Moritz Polter (Das Boot). Night in Paradise is the label’s first production and will stream on the Canal+ app in the first quarter of 2024.

Martijn van Hout, country manager for DACH at Canal+, said: “Canal+ stands for great, European stories and unique content. We are proud that we can present Night in Paradise exclusively in eight countries within the Canal+ Group and hence strengthen our positioning as a significant content brand.”

Polter said: “We are proud of what we believe to be a product that is unique in the German and international TV market.”