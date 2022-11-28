Canal+, Pernel pair for Joan of Arc docu-drama

NEWS BRIEF: French pay TV broadcaster Canal+ has commissioned a docu-drama special telling the epic story of national heroine Joan of Arc for its Planete+ and C8 channels, produced by Paris-based Pernel Media.

Based on historical evidence, archaeology and details from her trials, Joan of Arc: Woman, Warrior, Saint (Jeanne D’Arc: Femme, Guerrière, Sainte) is a 1×90’ hybrid that aims to reveal the true personality and story of the Maid of Orleans. The film will feature around 70% of dramatised re-enactments, and Pernel is also developing a version of the film for the international market, to launch in 2023.