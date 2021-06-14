Canal+ Family sails Upside Down River

Canal+ Family in France has ordered a 2D animated series based on children’s book La Rivière à l’Envers by Jean Claude Mourlevat.

Coproduced and co-financed by French animation studio Dandeloo and Belgian indie Vivi Film, The Upside Down River (9×26’) is aimed at 8- to 12-year-olds and will go into production at the end of this year, with delivery set for mid 2023.

Directed by Paul Leluc, The Upside Down River is set in a poetic fantasy world and follows the adventurous quest of a girl in search of water drops from a river that will heal her sacred bird. She is followed by a shy boy whose world is turned upside down when she enters his shop.

Dandeloo is responsible for worldwide distribution of the series. The company’s co-founder, Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, said: “My partner Jean-Baptiste Wery and I are so excited to be able to bring to ‘screen life’ this wonderful book, the kind of story you will always remember your whole life.

“It’s so rare to find a magical composition of adventure, friendship, fantasy, nature and strong emotions and we feel privileged that Jean Claude has accepted our desire to adapt his masterpiece and to collaborate with Vivi Film on this amazing project.”