Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Canal+ crime channel Polar+ picks up Canuck school shooting drama Bête noire

Bête noire follows a 16-year-old’s shooting spree

French channel Polar+, part of pay TV group Canal+, has acquired Quebecois drama Bête noire (Dark Soul) which centres on a school shooting.

Canal+, which has rights to the French-Canadian series for all French-speaking countries and Poland, joins SBS in Australia, NRK in Norway and Link.TV in the US in picking up Bête noire.

The show, which is produced by Encore Television for Corus Entertainment’s Séries Plus in Canada, is written by Patrick Lowe and Annabelle Poisson and directed by Sophie Deraspe.

The drama is about the family turmoil caused by a 16-year-old teenager who goes on a shooting spree at his school.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 03-02-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Olivier Bibas joins Canal+ to head fiction and int'l coproduction department
Canal+, TV3 pick up Canadian family drama 422
Canal+ in France acquires Anyzac copro adventure toon Time Traveler Luke
Austria’s ORF Enterprises ends Mipcom with factual sales to Rai, Canal+, Arte
Canal+ exec Vera Peltekian to lead original television production for HBO Max in France
Canal+, HBO Europe among international takers for Four Hours at the Capitol
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
Viaplay's Wallestam on moving beyond Nordic noir
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros