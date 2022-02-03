Canal+ crime channel Polar+ picks up Canuck school shooting drama Bête noire

French channel Polar+, part of pay TV group Canal+, has acquired Quebecois drama Bête noire (Dark Soul) which centres on a school shooting.

Canal+, which has rights to the French-Canadian series for all French-speaking countries and Poland, joins SBS in Australia, NRK in Norway and Link.TV in the US in picking up Bête noire.

The show, which is produced by Encore Television for Corus Entertainment’s Séries Plus in Canada, is written by Patrick Lowe and Annabelle Poisson and directed by Sophie Deraspe.

The drama is about the family turmoil caused by a 16-year-old teenager who goes on a shooting spree at his school.