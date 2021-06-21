Please wait...
Home > News > Canal+, CMore, Sky tempted by Stan's Eden

Canal+, CMore, Sky tempted by Stan’s Eden

Mystery thriller series Eden was commissioned by Stan

Sky in New Zealand, Canal+ in France and CMore in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have picked up Australian thriller series Eden.

The eight-part drama, about a waterside town that holds dark secrets, was originally commissioned by Australian streamer Stan and produced by Every Cloud Productions and Balloon Entertainment. All3Media International handles distribution rights.

Elsewhere, the series has also been picked up by US streamer Spectrum, which will make it available in July.

The series follows the disappearance of a girl in the idyllic Australian town of Byron Bay. Each episode is told from a different character’s perspective and the mystery unfolds through multiple lenses as the secrets of this supposed Nirvana are exposed.

The cast includes Sophie Wilde (Bird), Samuel Johnson (The Secret Life of Us, Molly), Bebe Bettencourt (The Dry) and Christopher James Baker (True Detective, Ozark, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD). Eden was created by Vanessa Gazy (Highway) and is directed by John Curran (Bloom), Mirrah Foulkes (Judy & Punch) and Peter Andrikidis (Janet King).

Maartje Horchner, exec VP of content at All3Media International, said: “It is brilliant to already have such quality partners on board ahead of Eden’s launch, and we are excited to know other deals are in negotiation. With its stunning setting, talented and diverse young cast, and consistently compelling storytelling from Vanessa Gazy and an all-female writing team, we are certain other territories will soon be tempted by Eden.”

