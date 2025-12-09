Canal+, BeTV, Lionsgate Play join int’l buyers of Finnish thriller Conflict

International broadcasters have picked up new Finnish crime thriller series Conflict following its premiere on MTV Finland.

Co-created and produced by Andrei Alén and Aku Louhimies (Unknown Soldier, Rebellion, Inheritance) and produced by Backman & Hoderoff and XYZ Films for MTV Finland, Conflict (6×60’) explores the possibility of a proxy war breaking out in Europe.

The six-part drama’s distributor, Keshet International, has added a number of additional territories to its previous sales secured after its launch at Mipcom 2024, including licensing it to Canal+ in Benelux, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Elsewhere, a pan-regional deal has seen the show picked up by Lionsgate Play (India) in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, BeTV in Belgium, ERR in Estonia, Free TV in Israel, ITV Uzbekistan, Intra Communications in Georgia, LRT in Lithuania, Now TV in Hong Kong, TV4 in Sweden, TV Moldova 1 and 11 territories across the CIS, including Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan.

In 2024, Conflict was sold to Canal+ in France and Poland, AMC Networks International in Spain and Portugal, Telia Lithuania in Lithuania, Telia Estonia in Estonia, Tet and Latvijas Mobilais Telefons in Latvia and HOT in Israel.