Canal 13 in Chile to make local version of Banijay music format Starstruck

Chilean broadcaster Canal 13 has acquired local adaptation rights to UK musical entertainment format Starstruck from Banijay Rights.

In Starstruck, which premiered on ITV in the UK earlier this year, groups of contestants dress up like and impersonate famous singers as they compete to win.

ITV has commissioned a second season of the series, which was created by Banijay UK’s Remarkable Entertainment.

Canal 13 will produce and broadcast a local version of Starstruck in Chile, marking the first international adaptation of the series. The Chilean version will broadcast three days a week, starting this month.