Canadian version of Eurovision Song Contest in the works with Insight Productions, ASC

Israel’s Netta, winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

A Canadian version of the Eurovision Song Contest is in the works after Boat Rocker-backed factual producer Insight Productions partnered with American Song Contest Inc (ASC) and the former producers of the singing competition series.

The Canadian adaptation is being spearheaded by: ASC’s Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Ola Melzig, Peter Settman and Greg Lipstone; and for Insight CEO and chairman John Brunton and showrunner Lindsay Cox.

The new iteration will premiere in 2023 and see artists and bands from across all 10 Canadian provinces competing head-to-head. A series of televised qualifier competitions will lead to a semi-final and a grand final. A Canadian broadcaster has not yet been announced.

Eurovision, organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union, was originally launched in 1956.

US-based ASC, which recently tapped former Propagate Lipstone as its president and chief operating officer, has been looking to expand the Eurovision franchise into new markets and find new revenue streams. It is one of the prodcos behind NBC show American Song Contest, which premiered last month.

Since exiting Propagate, Lipstone and ASC have inked multiple sales of the US version of the series into European territories including YLE in Finland, RUV in Iceland, RTS in Serbia, ERT in Greece and SVT in Sweden.

Insight’s production credits include Big Brother Canada, The Amazing Race Canada and Wall of Chefs.

Jordan Pinto 26-04-2022 ©C21Media

