Canadian prodco Frantic Films moves into North American FAST market with financial advice channel My Money

Winnipeg- and Toronto-based production company Frantic Films is moving into free, ad-supported streaming TV with the launch of a channel focused on finance, called My Money, in the US and Canada.

Stephanie Fast

The channel will feature more than 150 hours of content, including Til Debt Do Us Part, Princess, House Poor, Rich Bride, Poor Bride and What’s for Sale, focused on ways in which ordinary people can improve their financial situations.

My Money will launch via platforms including TCL, Anoki, Freecast, RewardedTV, Zone TV and, later, on DistroTV.

Frantic worked with MuxIP, a provider of automated solutions for ad-supported streaming, to launch the channel.

“Our mission at Frantic has always been to create content that resonates with a wide audience, and My Money is the next step in that journey,” says Frantic Films president Stephanie Fast.

Jordan Pinto 11-12-2024 ©C21Media
