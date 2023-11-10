Canada’s Wildling Pictures launches TV division, tees up development slate

Toronto-based film prodco Wildling Pictures is branching into television with the launch of a new division focused on drama, kids, young adult, family and adult animation.

The company, led by president Matt Code, revealed several book option deals, including Amy Stuart’s bestselling novel A Death at The Party, a mystery thriller about a woman who must piece together what’s going on after finding herself standing over a dead body in her basement. Wildling is working with screenwriter Joanne Sarazen (Backspot, Tammy’s Always Dying) to adapt the book for TV.

Wildling’s TV division is also adapting Rachelle Delaney’s coming-of-age novel Clara Voyant as a young-adult series. Screenwriter Veronika Paz (I Woke Up A Vampire, Astrid and Lilly Save the World) has joined the project, which follows a wannabe journalist and reluctant astrologer who is devastated when she gets stuck writing the horoscopes for the school’s newspaper, until she discovers she is clairvoyant.

Launched in 2014, the production company is known for its feature film work, including the thriller See For Me starring Kim Coates and Jessica Parker Kennedy, Young Werther starring Alison Pill, Douglas Booth and Iris Apatow and David Bowie biopic Stardust.

In development on the TV side is an adult animation series, Hot Flash, based on a short film from Thea Hollatz. The workplace comedy, about a television newscaster who experiences a menopause-related hot flash just as she is about to go on air to report on a snowstorm, is being coproduced with Thirty-one Sixty Pictures and executive produced by Kristy Neville. Wildling has attached co-writers Susan Coyne (Daisy Jones & The Six, Slings and Arrows) and James Schultz (Disappearance at Clifton Hill), who are adapting the story for TV.

Wildling is also developing a preschool animated series, Professor Goose, which is based on a children’s book series by Paulette Bourgeois and illustrated by Alex G Griffiths. The project, which follows the adventures of Marie Curious Goose, Ph.D., as she fact-checks the science in her great-aunt Mother Goose’s stories, is currently in development with Canadian pubcaster the CBC.

As it establishes its television arm, Wildling said that it is looking to work more closely with broadcasters, studios and creatives in the international market, in addition to deepening its ties with local players.

All of the television projects are being executive produced by Wildling’s Code, Natalie Urquhart (Suits) and Julie Strifler (Easy Land), with the team heading to Content London to begin discussions with potential partners.

“Having built a strong reputation within the feature film production space, we are delighted to be expanding our expertise with the launch of our original TV content,” said Code.