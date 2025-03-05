Please wait...
Canada’s WildBrain promotes Benjamin Bao to general manager for China

Canadian kids and family entertainment company WildBrain has promoted Benjamin Bao to the newly created role of general manager of WildBrain China.

WildBrain said the move was to drive further growth in the territory as part of the company’s overall APAC business. Bao was previously VP, Greater China for WildBrain CPLG, the company’s global licensing agency.

He will now adopt an expanded remit to drive business opportunities in China across WildBrain’s strategic pillars of content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, to accelerate the company’s next stage of growth in the region for brands such as Peanuts, Teletubbies, In the Night Garden and Strawberry Shortcake.

Based in Shanghai, Bao will continue to report to Ben Peace, senior VP of commercial, Asia-Pacific, MENA and India, WildBrain CPLG, for global licensing, while working closely with Maarten Weck, WildBrain’s exec VP of global partnerships and licensing.

Bao will also continue to work closely with Evi Sari, VP, location-based entertainment, who leads WildBrain CPLG’s LBE business in China, reporting to Weck.

