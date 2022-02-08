Canada’s TVO orders 30 episodes of BGM, Oasis Animation’s Riley Rocket

Toronto-based production company BGM and Montreal-based 2D animation studio Oasis Animation have secured a green light from regional Canadian broadcaster TVO for animated series Riley Rocket.

TVO, the public broadcaster serving the Canadian province of Ontario, commissioned 30 11-minute episodes of the series, which is created by Matthew Gerrard and Mladen Alexander of Mojumbi Entertainment.

Aimed at kids aged from five to seven, the show follows the musical adventures of Riley and her friends Alex and Theo who, in between performing in their band, morph into superheroes to save their hometown of Greenville from disaster.

Both BGM and Oasis Animation are owned by Montreal-headquartered production group Sphere Media, which also owns Sienna Films, Sardine Productions, Go Films, Sphere Media Distribution and international sales agent WaZabi Films. The partnership on Riley Rocket represents the first green light of a project produced by companies under the Sphere Media umbrella.

Executive producers on the series are Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media, Marlo Miazga, Sean Connolly and Andrea Griffith for BGM and Jacques Bilodeau and Isabelle Bilodeau for Oasis Animation. Marney Malabar, director of kids’ television at TVO will also executive produce. Société Radio-Canada, Knowledge Network, TFO, the Shaw Rocket Fund, Canada Media Fund and Quebecor Fund are also involved in the multi-partner collaboration.