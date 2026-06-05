Canada’s Serial Maven Studios acquires The Dunblane Tapes

NEWS BRIEF: Toronto-based distribution outfit Serial Maven Studios has acquired the global distribution rights to Channel 4’s recent feature documentary The Dunblane Tapes (1×90′).

Produced by UK indie Candour Productions, it explores the aftermath of the 1996 Dunblane school massacre in Scotland, when gunman Thomas Hamilton killed 16 pupils and one teacher. The doc features never-before-seen footage filmed by bereaved parent John Crozier.