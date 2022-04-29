Canada’s Schitt’s Creek leaves Netflix as Hulu clinches US streaming rights

Hulu has acquired US streaming rights to hit Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek and all six seasons of the show will move from rival Netflix to the Disney-owned streamer on October 3.

Schitt’s Creek was commissioned by CBC in Canada but reached wider audiences via Netflix internationally. It made history in 2020 by sweeping all the Primetime Emmy Awards’ comedy categories, with cast members Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy all being recognised.

The show centres on an outrageously wealthy video store magnate, his former soap-star wife and their two adult children after they suddenly find themselves broke and move to a small town the father once bought as a joke.

Forced to live out of a motel, with their pampered lives a memory, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family in the loveable town they’ve reluctantly come to call home.

Created by Eugene and Daniel Levy, it is produced by Not A Real Company Productions in association with CBC and Pop TV . The show is distributed domestically by Lionsgate and internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin.

It joins Hulu’s library of comedies including ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Home Economics, Freeform’s Single Drunk Female, FX’s Dave and originals including Only Murders in the Building, Life and Beth and How I Met Your Father.

Joe Earley, president of Hulu, said: “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heart-warming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”