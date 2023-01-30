Canada’s Saloon Media elevates Paul Kilback and Matt Faulknor to senior roles

Blue Ant Media-owned Canadian prodco Saloon Media has upped Paul Kilback to creative director of factual series and Matt Faulkner to senior development producer.

Kilback has been promoted from executive producer, with his new leadership role including overseeing the creative and editorial direction of Saloon’s factual content. He will report to Michael Kot, managing director of the Toronto-based firm.

During his time at Saloon, Kilback has worked on series such as Cold Valley for US cablenet Investigation Discovery and Tornado Hunters for CMT in Canada.

Faulknor, meanwhile, has been elevated from development producer and will continue to report to Nick Crowe, head of unscripted development.

He has developed Saloon content including Hotel Paranormal for T+E and TRVL, plus Mysteries from Above for Blue Ant’s Cottage Life channel.

“Both Paul and Matt’s new roles increase their executive capacity, laddering up to Saloon’s commitment to premium, world-class series and documentaries,” said Kot.