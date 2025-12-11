Canada’s NFB confirms two directors general in leadership shake-up

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) has confirmed Stéphanie L’Écuyer as director general, programming and production, and Anne-Claire Lefaivre as director general, programming and audience engagement.

Having occupied these positions on an interim basis for over 18 months, L’Écuyer and Lefaivre are now officially the heads of the two new NFB divisions.

Working separately but in collaboration, they will each take on responsibilities related to production and audience engagement.

The NFB is also revising its structure by abolishing the positions of director general, programming, creation, distribution and marketing, and head of programming, along with the related assistant director general roles.

L’Écuyer and Lefaivre will bring new projects into the production pipeline and ensure that Canadian and Indigenous stories continue to be told in all their rich diversity, the NFB said.

The NFB recently unveiled its strategic plan for the next three years: promoting and preserving the Canadian sense of self while acting as a galvanising force for the country’s creative community.

“Ms L’Écuyer and Ms Lefaivre both have the expertise, energy and insight needed to ensure that our productions embody the creativity and authenticity that are hallmarks of our national identity while reflecting the country’s contemporary realities,” said Suzanne Guèvremont, government film commissioner and chairperson of the NFB.

“They are committed to growing our audiences through works that speak to and inspire Canadian and Indigenous communities, and that build new bridges with younger generations from coast to coast to coast.”