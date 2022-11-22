Canada’s KOTV Distribution promotes Dominic Anctil to VP of entertainment

Canada’s KOTV Distribution, the international sales unit of KOTV Productions, has promoted Dominic Anctil to the role of VP of entertainment.

Based in the company’s Montreal office, Anctil will be charged with overseeing creative on KOTV Distribution’s quiz, variety and sketch comedy content. He will work closely with the company’s production teams.

During nine years at the company, Anctil has worked on entertainment programmes including ALT, Med, Une histoire vraie, Bye bye (2014-2015) and Pillow Talk, in addition to creating the KOTV series Perfect Storm.

Most recently, he has worked on the development and production of competitive music series Zenith, which KOTV Distribution introduced to buyers at Mipcom last month.

“Dominic has been a key player within our KOTV group for quite some time,” Louis-Philippe Drolet, KOTV’s MD and executive producer.

“He is very accomplished at what he does and is the ideal person to support and lead our creative talent, nurturing our new shows through the development process while maintaining our high-quality standards and creative visions for all of our productions.”

Anctil added: “I am excited about stepping up and continuing to build on KOTV’s current success to support our domestic television creators and international sales.”