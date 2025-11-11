Please wait...
Canada’s KO Distribution hires Fred Joubaud as senior sales agent

Montreal-based KO Distribution, the sales arm of KOTV, has hired Fred Joubaud as senior sales agent and promoted Nathalie Brisebois to co-ordinator.

Fred Joubaud

Joubaud previously worked as director of content and strategic partnerships, and latterly as senior director, at Canadian comedy sales house Just For Laughs for four years, until July 2024 when he became a freelance TV and film sales consultant.

Prior to that, he worked in sales and acquisitions at companies including Sonar Entertainment, Tricon Films & Television, Ouat Media and Paris-based Premium Films. He began his career as a line producer at Stellaire Productions in France in 1994.

Mia Desroches, VP of global sales and partnerships at KO Distribution, said: “Fred’s deep market knowledge and proven ability to close high-value deals will be instrumental as we continue to grow our international footprint. His experience, especially with global comedy and acclaimed short films, is a perfect match for our diverse catalogue.”

Brisebois, meanwhile, has worked at KOTV for two years, initially serving as a receptionist.

Desroches said: “Nathalie’s commitment and professionalism have been evident since day one.  Her promotion to co-ordinator is a direct reflection of her dedication and ability to apply her strategic thinking to support our team’s goals and enhance our overall visibility.”

Karolina Kaminska 11-11-2025 ©C21Media
