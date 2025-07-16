Canada’s Insight makes promotions as it prepares for international expansion

Toronto-based Insight Productions has announced a number of promotions, including Tanya Low’s elevation to chief development officer and Jessica Brunton to chief production officer, as it ramps up its international expansion plans.

In addition, showrunner Eric Abboud has been made senior VP, while Alex Kitz and Greg Milo have been promoted to chief business officer and director of operations respectively.

Insight’s CEO and chair John Brunton said the promotions are part of a broader strategy to expand further into the international market and facilitate new alliances, particularly as the company prepares to become part of Blue Ant Media imminently.

“As we look to increase our global footprint, especially in the UK, Europe and the US, and bring in new business, we’ve enhanced the leadership roles of some key staff members. And we’re focusing substantial resources on our development department and on cultivating partnerships,” he said.

Low, who has been with the company for two decades, will continue to oversee the development budget and look to grow Insight’s slate of projects spanning original formats, competition, unscripted, scripted, comedy and variety shows.

With her promotion, Jessica Brunton will continue to support Insight projects from development through to post, in addition to managing all aspects of production, including budgeting, financing, staffing and tax credit analysis.

Abboud, who executive produces Top Chef Canada, Crime Scene Kitchen, Yes, Chef! and several other series, will work more closely with Insight’s American partners on new show concepts and business partnerships.

In their expanded capacities, Low, Jessica Brunton and Kitz will work closely with the executive leadership team on new business opportunities and the company’s long-term strategic direction.

With the promotions, the reporting structure will remain the same, with Low and Abboud reporting to John Brunton, Kitz and Jessica Brunton reporting to chief operating office Rahmiel Rothenberg and Milo reporting to Mark Lysakowski.

This new round of promotions comes six weeks after the prodco elevated three of its showrunners, Erin Brock, Lindsay Cox and Lysakowski, to co-chief content officers.