Canada’s Hollywood Suite boards season two of horror anthology Creepy Bits

Independent Canadian network Hollywood Suite has boarded the second season of horror anthology series Creepy Bits.

The shortform project, which is created and directed by David J Fernandes, explored themes of isolation, paranoia and distrust of authority in its seven-part first season.

In addition to its linear and streaming deal with Hollywood Studio, Toronto-based production company LaRue Entertainment has also signed on to produce the 10-part second season, which focuses on mankind’s relationship to nature.

The new season, set to debut in the autumn, is produced with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund, Ontario Creates, LaRue Entertainment, Hollywood Suite, tax credits and private investment.

Season two is written and directed by Ashlea Wessel, Adrian Bobb, Kelly Paoli and Sid Zanforlin and executive produced by LaRue’s Matt King and Andrew Ferguson and Hollywood Suite’s Sharon Stevens and David Kines as well as Fernandes and Lewis Spring.