Canada’s Crave to roll out first international version of Let’s Play Ball

Bell Media’s Canadian streamer Crave has ordered the first international adaptation of Banijay Rights entertainment format Let’s Play Ball, completing its journey from YouTube to an international buyer.

Produced by Sphere Media, the 10×60′ adaptation will see two rival teams go head-to-head in a relentless race to transport a massive coloured ball across a series of increasingly punishing Montreal terrains, from narrow city streets and open countryside to flowing rivers.

The physical comedy gameshow was originally co-developed by Banijay Benelux label EndemolShine Nederland, Talpa Studios and Signal.Stream and piloted on the latter’s YouTube channel StukTV.

It went on to be coproduced by EndemolShine Nederland and Signal.Stream for Dutch broadcaster SBS6, where a second season will air this summer.

In the UK, the format is in development with Banijay UK’s Initial and Zeppotron, while Banijay Americas’ Bunim/Murray Productions is taking the show to market in the US.

In related news, Banijay Nordic’s Mastiff Denmark will produce the 28th adaptation of reality format Temptation Island for streamer Viaplay. The Danish version will follow the original US format in which couples test their commitment to each other while separated into two villas with groups of single people.