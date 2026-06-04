Canada’s Corus reveals LA Screenings pickups, new unscripted greenlights

Corus Entertainment has acquired vampire comedy Eternally Yours, legal drama Cupertino and upcoming NCIS spin-off NCIS: New York for its broadcast network Global, in addition to greenlighting several original unscripted series for its specialty channels.

The three US titles will air as part of Global’s fall schedule, alongside returning US pickups Survivor, 9-1-1, CIA, FBI, NCIS: Origins, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, Elsbeth, Abbott Elementary and Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, as well as Global original Private Eyes West Coast.

Eternally Yours, Cupertino and NCIS: New York, all of which are CBS titles, were among the key series showcased by Paramount Skydance at the LA Screenings last month.

Corus also acquired CBS procedural drama Einstein, which will debut in midseason, in addition to returning titles Matlock, NCIS: Sydney and Canadian-produced drama Murder in a Small Town.

On its specialty networks, Corus unveiled several titles that it licenses via output agreements with Peacock and Hallmark Channel.

Corus-owned Showcase has the rights to TED: The Animated Series and second seasons of comedy The Paper, UK/US coproduction The Day of the Jackal and cyber thriller The Undeclared War.

W Network has picked up Dig, from executive producers Mike Schur, Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie, season two of mystery comedy The Burbs, starring Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall, and the third season of festive murder mystery Mistletoe Murders.

All of Corus’s acquired titles and originals also stream on its StackTV service.

New originals commissioned by unscripted-focused Home Network include Love It or List It West (Big Coat Media), Property Pursuit (McGillivray Entertainment Media) and new seasons of Beer Budget Reno (Blue Ant Studios), House of Ali (Nikki Ray Media Agency) and Rock Solid Builds (Cineflix).

Culinary-focused Flavour Network has ordered Top Chef Canada: The Dessert Table (Insight Productions), season 13 of Top Chef Canada (Insight Productions), season two of Halloween Bakeshop (Nikki Ray Media Agency) and new series Holiday Bakeshop (Nikki Ray Media Agency).

A pair of new originals have been commissioned for Corus’s The History Channel. Mountain Men: Wild North (Blue Ant Studios) follows people who have chosen to live entirely off the land, while Countdown to Disaster (Cream Productions) unpacks sequences of events that transform ordinary days into catastrophes, both natural and man-made. Both shows are produced for The History Channel and A+E Global Media.

Acquired titles for The History Channel include returners The Curse of Oak Island, Hazardous History with Henry Winkler and The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, plus upcoming series Extraordinary Origins with Ted Danson, Crime & Justice with Tom Selleck and History’s Strange Fortunes with Kevin Bacon.

Meanwhile, on its Slice specialty channel, Corus has picked up the rights to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th. The pickup comes despite Corus losing the Bravo licensing agreement to Rogers Sports & Media two years ago.

“The continued success of our lifestyle and factual brands, which consistently lead the ratings and captivate audiences across platforms, reflects Corus’s strength as Canada’s leading lifestyle and factual content powerhouse,” said Corus Entertainment’s senior VP of content and marketing, Jennifer Abrams.