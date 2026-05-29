Canada’s Citytv adds NBC’s Line of Fire and The Rockford Files to fall line-up

Rogers Sports & Media (RSM) in Canada has acquired a pair of new NBC shows, Line of Fire and The Rockford Files reboot, for the fall line-up of its linear network Citytv.

The procedural dramas, which were two of the key projects showcased for buyers by NBCUniversal at the LA Screenings earlier this month, were among more than 20 shows confirmed to populate Citytv’s 2026/27 slate and stream on Citytv+.

Line of Fire follows a family of law enforcement agents who bridge personal differences and cross professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice, while The Rockford Files is a modern-day update of the detective drama that aired on NBC for six seasons from 1974 to 1980.

Other US programmes returning to Citytv include Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Simpsons, Animal Control, Universal Basic Guys, Grimsburg, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Dancing with the Stars.

In Canadian originals, Citytv renewed its canine detective series Hudson & Rex, produced by Shaftesbury, for a 12-episode ninth season, with John Reardon rejoining the series in the lead role.

It has also previously announced the renewal of The Price Is Right Tonight for S2 and Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent for S4, with both returning this autumn.

Earlier this month, RSM ordered Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge (8×60’) for its Canadian specialty channel Discovery, marking the first time the American format has been adapted outside the US market.

“Citytv’s success is driven by the sustained investments we’ve made in building a powerful slate of viewer-first programming that delivers across the week, from proven favourites like American Idol and The Bachelor to our big nights anchored by Chicago Wednesdays and Law & Order Thursdays,” said Hayden Mindell, RSM’s senior VP of television and radio.