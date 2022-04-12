Canada’s CBC picks up The Head, Paraíso from Mediapro Studio Distribution

Canadian pubcaster CBC/Radio-Canada has acquired a pair of dramas, The Head and Paraíso, from Spain’s The Mediapro Studio Distribution.

The Head, produced by The Mediapro Studio, has now been sold into more than 90 countries and is set to go into production on its second season. Season one of the Spanish-produced English-language series, directed by Jorge Dorado, is an original for HBO Asia.

The series centres on a small group of scientists in charge of an international base in Antarctica. When spring arrives after a long winter, it emerges that the entire team is dead or missing.

CBC/Radio-Canada also acquired the rights to two seasons of fantasy series Paraíso, a Movistar+ original produced in association with The Mediapro Studio.

Season one of the show, which follows the disappearance of three girls in Spain in 1992, has already been sold to Sky in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and Switzerland; HBO in the US, Latin America and Europe; SBS in Australia; and Canal+ in France and French-speaking Switzerland, Monaco and overseas territories of France.

The Mediapro Studio Distribution also licensed thriller series Express, created by Ivan Escobar (Locked Up), to Prime Video in India. The show debuted on Starzplay in Spain and Latin America and on Pantaya in the US last January.

Elsewhere, Prime Video Latin America (including Brazil) picked up the feature film Hunting Ava Bravo, which is produced by Top Dead Center Films in association with The Mediapro Studio, and NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock acquired Lionel Messi documentary Messi. Peacock also acquired Lifeline, a mystery series narrating the story of a top neurosurgeon who begins experiencing his donor’s dreams and memories after a heart transplant operation.