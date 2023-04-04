Canada’s CBC Gem set to get Spellbound by big-budget live-action tween series

Canadian public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada has acquired live-action tween series Spellbound for English and French audiences in Canada, to launch on streaming platform CBC Gem later this year.

Shot in a cinematic style and scheduled for delivery in spring, Spellbound (26×30’) is budgeted at €15.3m (US$16.7m). The high-concept series, which has diversity and inclusivity at the heart of the production, interweaves the worlds of ballet, magic and witchcraft.

Inspired and created by the same original showrunners of hit series Find Me in Paris, Jill Girling and Lori Mather, Spellbound is produced by France’s Cottonwood Media in coproduction with Opéra national de Paris and Germany’s ZDF Studios for German pubcaster ZDF, France Télévisions and US streamer Hulu.

France’s Federation Kids & Family and ZDF Studios are handling worldwide sales.

Executive producer is Renaud Mathieu (Emily in Paris, Patriot), and series lead director is Alexander Jacob (Theodosia, 4 O’clock Club, Hollyoaks). Directors include Annie Bradley (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Expanse), as well as Robert Burke (Find Me in Paris, Free Rein). Producers are Cottonwood Media’s Zoé Carrera Allaix, Cécile Lauritano and David Michel.