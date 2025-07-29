Please wait...
Canada’s Bell Media strikes deal with Moonbug for preschool show Little Angel

Little Angel started life on YouTube in 2015

Bell Media in Canada has struck a deal with Candle Media-owned kids’ content company Moonbug Entertainment for the latter’s preschool property Little Angel.

Under the deal, Bell Media is launching the Little Angel series on its Crave streaming service, marking the first distribution deal for the show in Canada.

Little Angel is an animated musical series that follows the adventures of a baby and his older sister as they explore the world around them. It debuted on YouTube in 2015 and was acquired by Moonbug in 2022.

That same year, Netflix struck a deal with Moonbug to stream Little Angel in markets including the US and UK. Earlier this year, however, it was revealed that the series, along with Moonbug’s hit show CoComelon, will move to Disney+ in early 2027 once the Netflix deal expires.

Part one of season one of Little Angel began streaming on Crave over the weekend, with part two set to premiere on August 9. Part one of season two will debut on August 23, followed by part two on September 13.

Karolina Kaminska 29-07-2025 ©C21Media
