Canada’s Bell Media shops for drama and reality at ITV Studios

Canada’s Bell Media has acquired dramas Coldwater, What it Feels Like for a Girl and The Gathering from ITV Studios in the UK, in addition to reality series Love Island All Stars, The Voice and Hell’s Kitchen.

Produced by UK indie Sister, Coldwater (6×60’) follows a middle-aged man who moves his family to a rural town, where the new next-door-neighbour is harbouring horrifying secrets.

From Hera Pictures, What it Feels Like for a Girl (8×60’) centres on a teenager who escapes from their small town to the big city, where they explore Nottingham’s underworld in the UK’s early 00s club scene.

Set in Merseyside, The Gathering (6×60’) comes from ITV Studios’ World Productions and centres around a violent attack on a teenage girl during a rave on a tidal islet.

In the reality space, Bell Media has picked up the upcoming season of ITV Studios and GroupM Motion Entertainment’s Love Island All Stars, in addition to new seasons of The Voice and Hell’s Kitchen from ITV America.

Bell Media has acquired each of the series for its streaming service Crave and TV network CTV.