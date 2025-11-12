Canada’s Bell Media closes strategic investment in producer Blink49 Studios

Canadian entertainment group Bell Media has closed its strategic investment in John Morayniss’s Blink49 Studios.

The deal formalises a production and distribution relationship between the companies and enables Blink49 to accelerate its production plans across scripted and unscripted.

Financial terms of the deal, which was first revealed in June, have not been disclosed. With the transaction, Bell Media, which owns Canadian broadcaster CTV and streamer Crave, joins anchor investor Fifth Season as a Blink49 backer.

Bell Media has commissioned and aired several shows produced by Blink49, including Queen of the Castle, which was recently renewed for a second season, in addition to scripted series Don’t Even, Late Bloomer, Sight Unseen and The Trades. Other titles are in the works, including unscripted show Blue Collar and detective procedural Yaga.

In a recent wide-ranging interview with C21, Bell Media president Sean Cohan said the investment gives the company a better window into the international production market, in addition to aligning with Morayniss, who he described as having an “unusual understanding” of how to “bridge between Canada, the US, UK and other communities.”

The investment was made via Bell Ventures, an entity within Bell Media’s parent company Bell that supports entrepreneurship and innovation. TD Securities served a financial advisor to Blink49 in the deal.

“This partnership brings not only financial resources but also shared vision and strategic alignment, allowing us to grow our slate and reach new audiences at home and abroad,” said Morayniss, who serves as Blink49’s CEO.

Cohan added: “Our collaboration with Blink49 will help Bell Media further our content and distribution goals and help us to deliver meaningful storytelling with domestic and global impact.”