Canada’s 9 Story expands digital channels footprint with YouTube, FAST offerings

Toronto-based 9 Story Media Group is expanding its presence across digital platforms with the launch of a YouTube channel and its first branded free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel in partnership with Cineverse.

The channel also includes some newer influencer-led series such as Let’s Game and Challenge Dan with DanTDM, as well as Andy and the Band with Andy Day. In total, the channel offers almost 1,400 half-hours of animated and live-action programming.

While 9 Story’s digital team manages over 100 brands across 90 YouTube channels in more than a dozen languages, this marks its first 9 Story-branded hub channel.

The channel will also launch as a FAST offering through a partnership with streaming and tech company Cineverse. The FAST channel is expected to launch in 2024, with 9 Story calling the FAST space an “important part of its digital growth strategy.”

Over the summer, ad-supported streamers including Pluto, Tubi, Roku, Peacock, Xumo, Kidoodle, Amazon Prime Video Direct and Happy Kids have picked up hundreds of hours of children’s programming from 9 Story. The company’s sales arm, 9 Story Distribution International, represents more than 4,400 half-hours of animated and live-action programming.