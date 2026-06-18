Camila Misas returns to Prime Video as original content director in Mexico

Amazon’s Prime Video has appointed Colombian executive Camila Misas as its new director of original content for Mexico.

The news was revealed by local media outlet Expansión and marks Misas’ return to the platform, which she left last year to join the Mexican production company Woo Films.

Before that, Misas served as head of international originals for emerging Latin America at Prime Video and Amazon MGM, overseeing original productions in Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil.

At Amazon, her place was taken last year by former Lionsgate and Pantaya employee Mario Almeida.

The post of head of originals for Mexico, meanwhile, was held until this February by Alonso Aguilar, who recently founded his own label, Ultramar.

Misas spent almost six years at Prime Video, a platform she joined in 2020 as an executive in original development for Mexico, where she held different roles, including director of originals for Colombia and head of local originals for Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil.

After leaving in 2025, she joined Woo Films as head creative.

Previously, she was chief creative officer of Televisa, creative VP at Sony Pictures Entertainment in Latin America and director of development at Teleset.