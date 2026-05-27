Callum Akass to join BBC Drama from House Productions as head of development

The BBC’s director of drama Lindsay Salt has appointed Callum Akass from BBC Studios-owned House Productions as head of development.

Akass, who has spent the past five years at House Productions rising from development executive to executive producer, will start the role later this summer.

He was script executive on Peter Straughan’s film Conclave, which won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay.

His other credits at House Productions include Disney+/Hulu’s series The Good Mothers, and films The Iron Claw, The Wonder and Starve Acre. He also worked on forthcoming films Sweetsick, written and directed by Alice Birch, and Bijan Sheibani’s The Arrival.

Prior to his time at House Productions, Akass worked at Urban Myth Films where he script-edited the first season of Joe Barton’s The Lazarus Project for Sky.

He began his career at Leopard Pictures, working as script editor on Mackenzie Crook’s Worzel Gummidge for the BBC.

Salt said: “Callum has worked with some of the UK’s very best writers across an enviable breadth of drama and film. We feel very lucky for such a smart and insightful talent to be joining our team where he will play a crucial part in spotting, championing and supporting the next raft of original dramas for the BBC.”

Akass said: “After five incredible years at House Productions, I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Lindsay and the drama team. So many of my favourite shows past and present have come from the BBC and I’ve always been inspired by the creative risk-taking and ambition that fuels their output. They already have an exceptional slate and I can’t wait to play a part in building on it.”