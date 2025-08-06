Caledonia TV takes Nordic journey with food writer Coinneach MacLeod for BBC

BBC Alba in Scotland has commissioned culinary travel series Hebridean Baker: Nordic Islands, presented by cookbook author Coinneach MacLeod.

The 4×45’ series, produced by Caledonia TV, sees MacLeod make his TV debut as he swaps his Scottish islands home for a Nordic foodie adventure.

Filmed on the islands of Lofoten, the Faroes, Gotland and Bornholm, the Hebridean Baker joins crews on an Arctic fishing boat and brews Viking-style ale.

The show will be released in two versions: a Gaelic-language edition airing exclusively on BBC Alba and streamer iPlayer, and an English-language version. Fremantle is handling global distribution.

Julie McCrone, series producer at Caledonia TV, said: “It has been a fantastic experience working on this series — a celebration of food, identity and island life. We’re proud to share these inspiring stories with audiences both at home and around the world.”