Cake embarks on The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island with Headspace and YouTuber Lilly Singh

London-based children’s company Cake has acquired the distribution rights to animated mindfulness-focused series The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island.

Produced by LA-based mental health app Headspace, YouTuber and TV host Lilly Singh and Singh’s prodco Unicorn Island Productions, the series debuted on YouTube last year.

Aimed at five- to eight-year-olds and a co-viewing audience, The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island (10×11’) aims to help children manage stressful situations and gain emotional regulation skills to make sense of challenges in their lives.

Written and exec produced by Kara Lee Burk, the plot follows a 10-year-old girl, voiced by Singh, who is transported to Unicorn Island when she faces up to adversity. There, in her happy place, she transforms into a unicorn and learns about growing up and how to navigate challenges such as her parents’ divorce and conflicts in her friendships.

With the help of her imaginary friends and the omnipresent voice who guides the friends through their journey, she learns new mindfulness activities to overcome her troubles and brings those skills back to the real world.

Singh said: “This project is so special to me and I’m grateful that we can broaden the audience of this series globally. The problems our characters tackle in this series are universal and I’m hopeful we can continue to reach young people.”