Cablenet Lifetime greenlights reality series A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush from Vice Studios

Sorority rush week at a US college (Photo: Gary Cosby Jr)

US cablenet Lifetime, part of A+E Networks, has greenlit an unscripted reality series from Vice Studios about the so-called ‘sorority rush,’ the process through which undergraduate women in the US are recruited into university sorority clubs.

A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush (working title) follows the mothers behind the girls, who will do anything to ensure their daughters are accepted into their legacy sororities.

The series will consist of hour-long episodes produced with GroupM Motion Entertainment. Vice Studios’ co-president Danny Gabai and co-heads of unscripted and VPs Lauren Terp and Andrew Freston will exec produce with GroupM’s CEO Richard Foster and chief content officer Chet Fenster.

Lifetime’s senior VP of unscripted development and programming, Brie Miranda Bryant, and VP of unscripted programming and development, Nicole Vogel, also exec produce with Brandon Wilson.

Karolina Kaminska 03-03-2025 ©C21Media
