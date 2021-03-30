C5, Wildflame return Ball to Wales

Please wait...
Wonderful Wales with Michael Ball

ViacomCBS-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned a Wales-based travelogue fronted by singer Michael Ball.

Wonderful Wales with Michael Ball (4×60’), from Welsh indie Wildflame Productions, sees Ball explore the country of his birth, investigating historical sites and landmarks.

The series was commissioned by Adrian Padmore, commissioning editor of factual entertainment at Channel 5 and will be produced and directed by Wildflame Production’s Carrie Smith.

Channel 5, along with SVoD Discovery+, recently commissioned the Cardiff-based prodco to make Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes.

