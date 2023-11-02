C5, Walsh celebrate British comedy legends

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned three-part series Bradley Walsh: Legends of Comedy, with the presenter and comedian celebrating his favourite comedy heroes and reflecting on their work.

The 3×90’ series is being produced by London indie Honey Bee and was commissioned by Guy Davies, commissioning editor of non-scripted UK originals for C5 and Paramount+. It will be directed by Christian Watt and executive produced by Ed Taylor, Walsh, Les Keen and Ros Edwards.