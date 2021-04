C5 set for another Grand Day Out

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned a second season of Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out, coproduced by Banijay-owned IWC and Motion Content Group.

The 12×60’ season will again see comedian Susan Calman travel the UK in her campervan. The series was ordered by Channel 5 commissioning editor for factual Guy Davies.