C5 goes on the road with crash investigators

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned a three-part documentary series following road crash investigators in North Yorkshire.

Crash Investigators (3×60’) is being produced by Tinopolis-owned Mentorn Media and will follow investigators in one of the most dangerous driving counties in the UK. The news was announced today by Channel 5 commissioning editor Adrian Padmore at Content London’s formats and factual strand.