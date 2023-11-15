Please wait...
C5 goes back Inside the Force

Observational documentary series Inside the Force: 24/7

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has renewed blue light observational doc series Inside the Force: 24/7 for a third season, produced by Tinopolis-owned Mentorn Media.

The 12×60’ third run goes behind the scenes at a police station in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England and will be exec produced by Tayte Simpson. It was recommissioned by Adrian Padmore, commissioning editor for non-scripted at Channel 5 and Paramount+. It will be distributed by Passion Distribution.

