C5 goes back Inside the Force

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has renewed blue light observational doc series Inside the Force: 24/7 for a third season, produced by Tinopolis-owned Mentorn Media.

The 12×60’ third run goes behind the scenes at a police station in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England and will be exec produced by Tayte Simpson. It was recommissioned by Adrian Padmore, commissioning editor for non-scripted at Channel 5 and Paramount+. It will be distributed by Passion Distribution.