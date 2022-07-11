Please wait...
C5 doc to spotlight UK travel chaos

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 5 in the UK has commissioned a fast-turnaround documentary from Tinopolis-owned factual prodco Mentorn Media about the travel chaos currenty afflicting the country.

Britain’s Travel Chaos: How To Save Your Summer (1×60’) will air on C5 tomorrow, focusing on the cancelled flights, rail strikes and rocketing fuel prices that are dogging the country’s summer. It was commissioned by Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor for factual and unscripted, and executive produced by Nicolai Gentchev at Mentorn Media with Ben Laidlow as producer and director.

