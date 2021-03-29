C4 to Cook Clever, Waste Less

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster Channel 4 has ordered a cooking series from BBC Studios’ Science Unit aimed at tackling food waste.

Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue & Rupy will see TV chefs Prue Leith and Dr Rupy Aujla transform the cooking and food shopping habits of four British families, while offering viewers at home inspiration to shake up their mealtimes and tackle their food waste. The four-part series is exec produced by Paul Overton for BBC Studios.