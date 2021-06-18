C4 set for McSweeney travelogue

Commercially funded UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a travel series fronted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney for its More4 channel.

Produced by Waddell Media, Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney sees the actress explore places such as Strangford Lough, the Mourne Mountains and the Causeway Coast to learn more about rural landscapes, historic homes and the people who live and work there.

The four-parter is exec produced by Waddell Media MD Jannine Waddell, series produced and directed by Ewen Thomson and produced by Sarah Reddin.

Waddell said: “Viewers are in for a real treat as Siobhán immerses herself well and truly into Northern Ireland’s great outdoors. She’s not afraid to try her hand at some weird and wacky activities as she travels across Ulster on her electric bike, giving us a unique insight into the people she meets on her journey as well as taking in the stunning scenery on offer.”