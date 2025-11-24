C4, SBS explore The Race for Ancient Egypt in Colour

NEWS BRIEF: Australia’s SBS and Channel 4 in the UK have prebought 2×60’ factual title The Race for Ancient Egypt in Colour.

The series reveals the story of Egypt between the World Wars, when archaeology became entangled in the politics of a nation striving for sovereignty. UK distributor Woodcut International also announced further sales to BBC Studios, for BBC Earth in Africa and the BBC Select streaming service in the US and Canada, AMC Networks International Southern Europe, for Canal Historia, and Finland’s YLE.