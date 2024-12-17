Please wait...
Please wait...

C4 renews The Simpsons deal with Disney

The Simpsons is the world’s longest-running scripted show

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 4 in the UK and Disney Entertainment have renewed their deal for The Simpsons, which will see new seasons of the world’s longest-running scripted show premiere on Disney+ prior to airing on E4 and becoming available on Channel 4’s streaming platform.

E4 will become the new broadcast destination of select seasons of The Simpsons in the UK, beginning with season 32 launching in January 2025. The latest season, its 36th, will first launch exclusively on Disney+ in the UK in spring 2025. C4 first took rights to the show in 2002.

C21 reporter 17-12-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Eccho Rights co-founder Fredrik af Malmborg returns with AI dubbing start-up, hires former Endemol Shine, Kanal D execs
Canada’s production sector caught in ‘perfect storm’ says outgoing CBC boss Catherine Tait  
What makes The Real Housewives reality TV's superheroes
UK industry figures lament closure of iconic prodco 12 Yard by ITV Studios
New Aussie SVoD data shows budgets are up but global content distribution is down

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS