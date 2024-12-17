C4 renews The Simpsons deal with Disney

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 4 in the UK and Disney Entertainment have renewed their deal for The Simpsons, which will see new seasons of the world’s longest-running scripted show premiere on Disney+ prior to airing on E4 and becoming available on Channel 4’s streaming platform.

E4 will become the new broadcast destination of select seasons of The Simpsons in the UK, beginning with season 32 launching in January 2025. The latest season, its 36th, will first launch exclusively on Disney+ in the UK in spring 2025. C4 first took rights to the show in 2002.