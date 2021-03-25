C4 ready for Garden Revolution

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: Commercially funded UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a garden-makeover series from local indie Rumpus Media.
Each episode of The Great Garden Revolution (4×60’) will focus on the transformation of a different domestic garden in the UK at the hands of designer Joel Bird, ecological gardener Poppy Okotcha and craftsman Bruce Kenneth.