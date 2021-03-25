Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > C4 ready for Garden Revolution

C4 ready for Garden Revolution

L-R: Joel Bird, Poppy Okotcha and Bruce Kenneth

NEWS BRIEF: Commercially funded UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a garden-makeover series from local indie Rumpus Media.

Each episode of The Great Garden Revolution (4×60’) will focus on the transformation of a different domestic garden in the UK at the hands of designer Joel Bird, ecological gardener Poppy Okotcha and craftsman Bruce Kenneth.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 25-03-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows