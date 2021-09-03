Please wait...
C4 preps for Great Big Tiny Design Challenge

NEWS BRIEF: Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge, a competition format that sees designers renovate luxury doll houses inspired by real world designs.

Sandi Toksvig

Welsh-based indie Yeti is producing the eight-part series for C4’s More 4 network with Sandi Toksvig on board as host.

The series was part funded by leading production finance broker and distribution agent Silverlining Rights, which has worldwide distribution rights to the show and format.

 

