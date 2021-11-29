Please wait...
C4 orders Christmas comedy special hosted by Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont

Jon & Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover comes from Ranga Bee Productions

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a one-off Christmas special fronted by married comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont and produced by fellow comic Romesh Ranganathan’s Ranga Bee Productions.

Jon & Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover is executive produced by Ranganathan and Benjamin Green, with Aoife Bower serving as series producer and Mus Mustafa directing.

The 1×90’ entertainment format, which was commissioned by C4’s head of entertainment and events Phil Harris and commissioning editor for entertainment Genna Gibson, sees comedians such as Rob Beckett and Roisin Conaty reflect on the highs and lows of 2021.

