C4 names digital commissioning head

UK commercially funded public broadcaster Channel 4 has appointed a former Unilad and LADbible exec as head of digital commissioning as part of Karl Warner’s recently formed youth and digital department.

Sacha Khari will join the network in the newly created role in June. He will report to Warner, who has headed the new department since a shakeup in C4’s commissioning structure at the turn of the year.

Khari will take on responsibility for all digital content commissioning across social and digital platforms, working closely with the broadcaster’s Leeds-based 4Studio.

He will oversee a team of digital commissioners that includes Laura Marks, who commissions branded entertainment and factual; Navi Lamba, who is across youth-skewing network E4; and a third, yet-to-be-appointed digital commissioner whose main focus will be comedy.

Prior to joining Channel 4, Khari was group director of video at digital publisher Unilad, overseeing strategy, development, production and delivery of all original and commercial content globally, before moving over to LADbible Group as head of video.

His other previous roles include head of video at Bauer Media and commissioning director at The Beats. Khari has 17 years of digital experience in commissioning, executive producing and directing content, with more than 1,000 long- and short-form online video credits.

Khari’s digital commissioning team will also be bolstered by two new commissioning execs who will report to Marks. Evie Buckley is joining from Acme films, where she is currently an exec producer for both broadcast and digital. Buckley has secured commissions and worked on numerous productions for C4, the BBC, Channel 5, YouTube Originals, Facebook Watch and Red Bull.

Most recently, she worked with C4 to develop and produce The Real Eastenders, How Not to be Racist and Damilola: The Boy Next Door, which recently won a Royal Television Society Award. Buckley will begin work at C4 next month.

Also joining is Joe Churchill, who will start this month. Churchill worked at the BBC and Sony Pictures before founding digital content studio Weekend, where he spent four years as creative director.

Buckley and Churchill join existing digital commissioning exec Thomas Pullen, who prior to C4 worked as a producer and director across a number of genres for both broadcasters and brands.