C4 hires commissioner for E4

Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 has hired former RDF Television exec Mel Bezalel as commissioning editor for its youth-skewing network E4.

Bezalel will focus on finding, developing and overseeing a range of original, large-scale unscripted commissions aimed at 16-34s. She will start the role in August, reporting to E4 controller Karl Warner.

Bezalel joins from RDF Television, where she was most recently director of development. She started at the Banijay-owned production company in 2014 and held several other development roles during her tenure, including head of development.

At RDF, Bezalel oversaw the development of a range of unscripted shows such as Lodgers for Old Codgers (C4), How to Spend it Well With Phillip Schofield (ITV), The Making of Me (C4), 100 Year Old Driving School (ITV), Shop Well For Less (BBC1), My New Greek Life (Channel 5), Being Black, Going Crazy (BBC3), the Secret Life of Four Year Olds specials (C4) and 12 Puppies and Us (BBC2).

Bezalel has also worked as a producer and development producer at companies including KEO Films, Twenty Twenty, The Garden and British chef Jamie Oliver’s Fresh One Productions.

Her other credits include Karl Pilkington: The Moaning of Life (Sky1), Hoff the Record (Dave), Iceland Foods: Life in the Freezer Cabinet (BBC2), Gross Busters (MTV), The Met (BBC1), GPs: Behind Closed Doors (C5) and Prison, My Family & Me (BBC3).

Bezalel started her career in television on the Channel 4 Production Trainee Scheme after working as a journalist at publications including The Jerusalem Post and BBC Worldwide.

Warner said: “Mel is a top-class creative with a brilliant track record and I’m thrilled she’s joining the team as our dedicated E4 commissioner. I can’t wait for her to supercharge our development strategy, live and breathe the E4 audience and start commissioning shows to help drive [C4 OTT service] All 4 even harder.”

Bezalel said: “It’s an absolute dream job to be joining Karl and the E4 team and a real privilege to be focusing on creative shows for E4’s young audience who are so discerning and passionate about what they watch across platforms. As an alumna of Channel 4’s Production Trainee Scheme as well, it’s fantastic to return to the broadcaster that took a chance on me as a former print journalist.”